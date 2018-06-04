PML-N to finalise KP candidates final list in next 3 days: Muqam

PPP Board discusses nomination of PA, NA candidates

Peshawar

The meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Parliamentary Board held here on Sunday with Chairman of the Parliamentary Board and Provincial President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Engr. Amir Muqam in the chair. The meeting was also attended by party leadership including Senator Pir Sabir Shah, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Sardan Muhammad Yousaf, Abbas Afridi, Javed Abbasi, Subhan Khan, Sheraz Paracha, Sar Zamin Khan, Haji Ihsan, Malik Jehanzeb Khan, Ihtiar Wali, Farhan Jhagra, Tahira Bukhari, Auranzeb Natola and Rehmat Salam Khattak.

The meeting discussed ways and means besides, conducting interviews of those applicants submitted their applications for the seats of National and Provincial Assemblies to contest the forthcoming general election-2018 on Pakistan Muslim League tickets. Talking to APP, Provincial President and Chairman Parliamentary Board Engr. Amir Muqam disclosed that in the next two or three days final lists of the candidatures would be issued. He made it clear that the tickets of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) would be given on merit base performances.

He said soon after allotment of the tickets on merits all the candidatures would work jointly for the success of Pakistan Muslim League-N. He expressed the hope that for the continuity of the ongoing progress in the country and removing of poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people have reaffirmed their support and commitment to Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership to elect them in the general election.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Central Election Board, presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was held to discuss nomination of party candidates from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for the next general election at Bilawal House here on Sunday. Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was also accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto on the second consecutive day of the meeting.

Former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Barrister Masood Kausar, PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Najmuddin Khan, Rahimdad Khan, Senator Khanzada Khan, Akhunzada Chattan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Nighat Orakzai attended the meeting.—APP