PML-N to face situation in political manner: Abid

Alleges Imran involved in attacks on sensitive military installations

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that double standards in judicial system had surfaced, but the PML-N would face the situation in a political manner. Addressing a press conference at his public secretariat in New Nazim Abad here on Saturday, he said Imran Khan was involved in the biggest scam in the history of Pakistan and the government was committed to exposing him publicly and taking him to the court of law.

He said that the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK had sent back 190 million pounds (Rs 70 billion), looted from Pakistan. That was public property but, Imran Khan, in connivance with his cronies, returned that amount back to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, and in return, he got a piece of land worth Rs 7 billion transferred to him and his wife under the garb of Al-Qadir Trust. He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was investigating the case and it had issued warrants, but due to his failure to appear, Imran Khan was arrested and he was on 8-day remand when the judges apex court summoned and bailed him out.

He said Imran Khan was involved in attacks on sensitive military installations, residences of corps commanders, metro buses and toll plazas of motorways as well as Radio Pakistan and official news agency offices. On his directive, the PTI workers attacked the government functionaries, but despite all these facts, he was bailed out.

Abid Sher Ali particularly mentioned the audio conversations of Imran Khan, Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema, Khawaj Tariq Rahim, Yasmin Rashid, and said those tapes clearly indicated that high command of the PTI hatched a conspiracy to attack the sensitive military installations. On the other hand, the PMLN leadership was remanded in NAB custody for 90 days, and no one was allowed to see them.

He said the current inflation was only due to the PTI government, as it had devastated the economy and mortgaged Pakistan to the IMF.