PML-N to continue protection of peoples’ rights: Tanveer

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, despite several challenges would continue its efforts for protection of the rights of people.

Addressing various public gatherings after holding ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ to listen to the issues of people at Muridke, he said that they had been imprisoned during Musharraf’s dictatorial rule for raising voice for restoration of people’s rights and now again they would continue their struggle for the people.

The minister said that the incumbent government has record a new history by presenting sixth tax-free budget 2018-19, adding that economic growth rate could be more than six per cent if the country would not have been destabilised by the enemy of development and political opponents. The protests, sit-ins and negative politics have damaged the economy of the country, he added.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that people would vote for the PML-N in coming general elections as the PML-N brought development and progress in the country for the welfare of people.

He said that those who did not want completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects which would flourish country’s economy, had continuously been resorting to create political destabilisation in Pakistan. The minister said that despite all odds, the PML-N government has added 11,000-megawatt electricity to national grid system which was unprecedented since Pakistan’s inception, initiated CPEC, constructed motorways and highways with billions of dollars and also managed to double the economic growth rate from three to six per cent.

The government has the credit of ridding the country of twin monsters of extremism and terrorism besides restoring peace in Karachi, Balochistan and FATA, adding that the government not only reduced tax rate but also increased salaries of government employees.