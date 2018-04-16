PML-N to contest elections on basis of performance: Saad

Staff Reporter

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that election should be contested on the basis of performance, instead of levelling allegations and using abusive language.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of residential apartments for class-III and IV employees of Pakistan Railways, he said that using abusive language or levelling allegations would deepen the rifts among the nation. He said that confrontation was not favourable to elections so peaceful and transparent political atmosphere was vital for elections.

The minister said that every nature of allegation was levelled against the PML-N and even belief was not spared, adding that loadshedding and other issues would have been sorted out, if the government was given free hand to work.

He said that disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif itself damaged PTI chairman Imran Khan and no body earned any benefit from it. He said that respect of vote should be maintained.

Saad said that it could not be allowed to convert the country into a ‘banana state’ so every wrong act should be condemned.

He condemned the firing incident at the residence of a judge and said that security forces were probing the incident. He urged all the political parties to ensure on time transparent elections, adding that a democratic government transfer the power to the elected government and it were norms of all civilised countries. The minister thanked Allah on the completion of another project after which 96 families would be facilitated, adding that modern flats would be constructed in four big cities.

He said that flats would be given on merit so nobody should try to approach for allotment of flats.

He said that there was objection on the election of Chairman Senate M Sadiq Sanjrani but now when he opted Pakistan Railways for travelling, the railways gave him protocol and respect.