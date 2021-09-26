PML-N to ‘bury PTI forever’ in 2023 polls: Shahbaz

Says ‘selected’ destroyed country in 3 years

Sarwar Awan Rawalpindi

Mian Shahbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, on Sunday said that PML-N will bury Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf politically in the next general elections to be held in 2023.

Addressing party workers’ convention in Rawalpindi, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government during its just three-year rule had destroyed the country and rendered millions of people jobless.

Shahbaz Sharif congratulated PML-N leaders and workers over victory in Cantonment Board elections and said the election results were very satisfactory.

He said, “Our success in the Cantonment Board elections is not ordinary,” and added that the party had performed even better in Rawalpindi than Lahore, a city considered party’s stronghold. “We wiped out the PTI,” he said.

He further said that the recent Cantonment Board elections were transparent, saying “nobody intervened in those polls”.

While demanding free and fair elections in the country, he said that PML-N will win the next general elections with the support of people.

The PML-N president said he holds the expectations from Election Commission of Pakistan, the judiciary and all national institutions to ensure “free, fair and transparent” elections in 2023.

Shahbaz advised party workers to stand against the corruption and oppression of the present government and to mobilize people against the increasing inflation in the country.

“Get ready, it’s time to launch a movement against the government, defeat it politically and make Pakistan great,” he said, while giving a clarion call to workers.

Mian Shahbaz said that every segment of the country had seen “destruction” caused by a “selected regime” in the last three years, adding that “the development initiatives taken by the PML-N have been reversed” by the PTI government.

Lashing out at the government over rising inflation, he lamented that the prices of basic commodities were skyrocketing and “the prime minister is still asking people not to worry”.

The Opposition leader said, “The burgeoning inflation level in the country now demands widespread public demonstrations and I urge everyone to take to the streets against this menace.”

He said, “They said they would provide millions of jobs, and have instead deprived hundreds of thousands of employment,” and added that the poor man today was left with “no (affordable) medicine” and with the prices of flour, pulses and sugar rocketing sky high.

Shahbaz also criticised the rupee’s depreciation, saying that the dollar seems to have sprouted wings.”We must drown out this government with the tidal wave of the people,” he urged.

Meanwhile, addressing the party convention, PML-N stalwart Kh Asif acknowledged the differences among top party leadership and said that party workers are united.

The former defence minister said that there were no differences among the workers but the leadership at the provinces and district levels in the party. He also requested the party leadership in Punjab, KP, Sindh and Karachi for ending these differences.

He urged workers to unite because elections can come at any time. “Now the people are fed up with inflation and unemployment,” he added.