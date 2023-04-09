PML-N to agree on polls only if provided level playing field: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would accept the general election 2023 only if its leadership was given level playing field in the political process.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, he said no political party wanted to avoid elections, but level playing field should be given to all before holding elections in the current year 2023, adding that the PML-N leadership had always accepted the court decisions and never indulged in politics of agitation.

He said that Nawaz Shaif had faced disqualification and judicial trials despite being innocent, but it was time to ensure justice to him, who had served the country as the prime minister thrice and contributed to development and progress of the country.

Javed Latif said that no sou motou was taken on Imran Khan’s cypher conspiracy, attack on national institutions, instigating the institutions to violate the Constitution and law, the RTS [results transmission system] malfunctioning to support Imran Khan, and the PTI government’s performance, which destroyed national economy. He said that justice parameters should be the same for all, as no one should be dear to justice and above the law.

Javed Latif said foreign elements wanted to pressurize the national institutions just to benefit from chaos and political instability, caused by Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the country.

He said the PTI chief had become a puppet of foreign elements, as he always intended to destabilize the national institutions and created hurdles in the way to development and progress of the country.