PML-N, Tareen group leaders in contact with PPP, says Khosa

Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa Sunday claimed that a part of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) current and former assembly members, leaders from Jahangir Tareen group are also in contact with the PPP.

In his exclusive interview with a private TV Channel, Dost Muhammad Khosa said eight to ten PML-N MNAs ‘contacted’ are in touch with the Pakistan People’s Party.

Khosa further said that some of PML-N leaders are current and some are former MNAs. The PPP leader, referring to Jahangir Tareen’s efforts to form a new political party, said that the people of the latest group have already faced defeat and now they cannot afford another ‘misadventure’.

Khosa revealed that a group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had sought Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s permission to contest the upcoming election as independent candidates.

PML-N has lost its credibility in the masses, therefore they should be allowed to contest as independent candidates, not on lion’s mark, Khosa said and added that PML-N leadership has expressed ‘anger’ on the demand.