PML-N taking steps to promote Pakistan’s culture across world: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is making hectic efforts to project soft image of the country.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of two-day Spring Festival in Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal said time has come to project country’s beauty and its culture to the outside world. He said federal government will work in cohesion with the provincial governments to promote tourism and sports in the country.

The minister added that efforts are afoot to make Islamabad a model city. He said it has also been decided to establish a special wing for the development of horticulture and parks.

He announced that a tree plantation campaign will be launched on Margalla hills on Sunday to ensure green look of the capital.

