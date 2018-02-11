PML-N support

The former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif continues to mobilize public support for his cause. Public meetings in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad were well attended and indicated that PML-N has a considerable support outside Punjab as well. Taking into accounts the well crowded public meetings it seems that the constituents and voters are not too swayed by malicious propaganda carried out by the opposition parties.

These huge public gatherings also prove the fact that “Awami Adalat” is giving its unequivocal verdict in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif contrary to Apex Court’s decision for his disqualification. By organizing impressive shows in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad, PML-N has demonstrated that it was in a position to make a difference. The opposition parties instead of depending on false accusations and baseless propaganda should present a viable manifesto to compete the rising popularity of PML-N headed by Man Nawaz Sharif.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

