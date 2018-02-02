PML-N is sucking the blood of poor people: Zardari

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has said that the Party is following the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He welcomed former Federal Minister Nilofar Bakhtiar in PPP who called on former President at Zardari House Islamabad and announced joining PPP.

Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP respects women, Women should gather on the platform provided by PPP and strengthen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts so that the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is realized.

Nilofar Bakhtiar said that PPP is like home for her as her parents belonged to this party.

Renowned political and social figure of Rawalpindi Raja Fayyaz Yaqoob also joined PPP after meeting with former President Zardari who said on the occasion that whenever PPP comes to power, it creates job opportunities for youth, initiates programs like Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program to emancipate women and increase salaries of government employees.

In contrast when PPP is out of power, poor employees are retrenched on one pretext or the other. He said that PML-N has once again increased the petroleum prices to suck the blood of poor masses. He instructed the PPP Parliamentarians to raise the issue of this cruel increase in the parliament.

Orignally published by NNI