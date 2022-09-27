PML-N submits resolution in PA against PTI over London hassle

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Monday has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly regarding the misbehavior of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers with Maryam Aurangzeb in London.

The resolution was submitted by the Member of the Assembly of Muslim League-N advocate Kanwal Liaquat.

As per the resolution text, the image of Pakistan has been affected in the whole world due to the poor misdemeanor of Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and such uncouth increasing incidents of heckling by PTI workers reflect PTI’s shallow, sick mentality and lack of tolerance.

The resolution further demanded that the federal government should take legal action against these insensitive PTI’s workers in such matters.