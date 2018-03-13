PML-N striving to protect corruption, not sanctity of vote,: Ch. Sarwar

LAHORE : Member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that mission of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is not sanctity of vote, but protection of corruption that won’t be allowed to succeed.

Addressing the delegations of party workers at his office, who came to congratulate him on victory in Senate elections, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the PML-N is threatening institutions instead of giving answers of their corruption.

He was hopeful that in 2018 elections PTI will acquire massive victory against opponents and Imran Khan will become Prime Minister of Pakistan. We believe in rule of law, supremacy of constitution and democracy, he said and added that in order to establish rule of law in country, corruption must be eradicated from country.

Senator Sarwar said, “People who are launching assault on institutions have no moral credibility to talk on sanctity of vote. Without bringing complete transparency in country, corruption cannot be eradicated from country. Across the board accountability is indispensable for evolution of democracy. Victory of PTI in Senate elections in Punjab has rang bells for PMLN. PTI will grab massive victory in 2018 elections. ”

Orignally published by INP