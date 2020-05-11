PML-N ‘stops’ Shahbaz from attending NA session

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PML-N has stopped party president and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif from attending the ongoing National Assembly session due to his health, said spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The party took this decision following advice by Sharif’s doctors. “Doctors have strongly advised against Shahbaz Sharif attending the assembly,” said Aurangzeb on Twitter.

Shahbaz Sharif was among the politicians who had pushed for the sessions of both houses of parliament to be physically held and attended by lawmakers.