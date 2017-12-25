PML-N Social Media Convention today (Tuesday): Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE : Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has announced to hold Social Medial Convention on Tuesday, December 26 to acknowledge and honour the performance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) social media team.

She said in a tweet that that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will address the convention, held at PML-N secretariat in Model Town, Lahore.

PML-N will also be launching its new user-friendly digital application & modernised website Insha’Allah on the 26th December.

