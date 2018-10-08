PML-N slams Shahbaz’s arrest, decides to contact other parties

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which met here Monday with the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif in the chair, slammed the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif and decided to hold sessions of the party’s legislators on Wednesday in the premises of National and Punjab assemblies, if both the sessions are not called immediately.

The PML-N CEC which met at the PML-N Secretariat here at Model Town held marathon session to discuss the situation arising out after Shahbaz’s arrest. It was decided in the meeting to form different committees which would meet leaders of different other opposition parties including the PPP, ANP, JUI-F and others to develop consensus on the anti-people policies of the PTI government and other acts like review of CPEC.

In the meeting, different options were discussed to exert pressure on the PTI-led government. However, it was decided not to take to streets for the time being. The meeting also took strong exception to press briefing of PTI chief and decided to expose the wrong acts of the government.

During the meeting, party’s leadership termed the actions of the anti-graft watchdog a revenge tactic. It was observed that the NAB acted against the PML-N leadership ahead of general elections as well as bye-elections.

Majority of the party’s leadership proposed to take along other opposition parties and demonstrate against the NAB’s actions.

