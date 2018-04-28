PML-N Sindh leaders term federal budget 2018-19 as people friendly

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in their comments on federal budget 2018-19, have termed it a people friendly budget.

This was stated by President PML-N Karachi Division Haji Shahjahan, Joint Secretary Noor Khan Akhunzada and Media Coordinator Abdul Hamid Butt while commenting on federal budget 2018-19.

They said that the annual growth rate of 5.8 percent is result of

the successful economic policies of the government, which they said

better as compared to 13 years.

They also lauded the proposal regarding provision of more buses

by the federal government to Sindh government to improve transport

system in Karachi as a good step and said the Sindh government should

consider this proposal seriously.

They said that budgetary allocation has also been announced to

fulfill the promise made to the Sindh, especially to Karachi, by the

PML-N.—.APP

