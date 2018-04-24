PML-N Sindh delegation calls on CM Punjab

Staff Reporter

A delegation led by acting president of the PML-N Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah called on president Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Governor’s House Karachi today.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that people of Sindh have realized that PML-N only can solve their problems and added that he has witnessed tremendous passion in the people during meetings which held at Liari and Baldia Town yesterday.

If such a passion is found in Punjab then it is no surprise but it is certainly a matter of surprise in Sindh. The people of Karachi have reposed their confidence on the PML-N. The workers of PML-N are the vanguards in the political arena and unity amongst them is need of the hour.

The workers should maintain close and continuous liaison with the people and they should selflessly serve them. He said that he will visit interior of Sindh very soon to hold meetings with the office-bearers at the district level.

He said that restoration of peace and elimination of extortion and killings is a proof of vision of Nawaz Sharif and role of Pakistan Army and Rangers is commendable in restoration of peace in Karachi.

He said that K-4 water project, energy, roads and motorway schemes are initiatives of Nawaz Sharif and speedy work is going on over them.

Acting PML-N Sindh President,Shah Muhammad Shah said that Shehbaz Sharif’s double entry in Sindh in a week-time has unnerved the opponent parties.