PML-N show in Peshawar

TWO developments that took place on Sunday must have raised morale of the ruling PML-N, which has so far been facing all sorts of pressures and threats of desertions. The PML-Q leader, Mushahid Hussain Syed, met Mian Nawaz Sharif in Lahore and announced his joining of PML-N. In a similar move, PTI’s Member of KP Assembly Babar Salim bade farewell to his party and joined PML-N at a public meeting addressed by PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif in Peshawar.

Ever since disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif, efforts have been made by different players to harm the party in different ways. Some people expected that his removal as Prime Minister would cause dents in the party and members of Parliament and provincial assemblies as well as other influential figures would part ways in large number. These attempts received some semblance of success when estranged Pir Sialvi collected few resignations on the issue of finality of the Prophethood. However, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, who has firm hold over Punjab, won him back and the problem is now over. All this coupled with rejoining of the party by veteran Mushahid Hussain Syed would surely send positive signals not only to the party rank and file but also to others to contribute their share to strengthen the party ahead of general election. Mushahid’s joining is a clear message to all those sitting on fringes to make choices wisely during election season. It is understood that Mushahid would get party ticket for Senate and representation of PML-N by a person of his stature in the upper house would mean much for the party in the complicated national scene. Similarly, by organising an impressive show in Peshawar, PML-N has demonstrated that it was in a position to make a difference.

Related