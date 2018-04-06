PML-N should request court to broadcast proceedings live: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

One day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam said that Accountability Court proceedings should be broadcast live, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding them to their word by demanding they file a request in the court. Giving PML-N a 72-hour notice, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said Nawaz and Maryam should submit an application through their lawyers requesting that court proceedings be broadcast live, ‘or else PTI will do the needful.’

Taking a jibe at the father and daughter, Chaudhry stated the party had previously said that Nawaz and his daughter would never want accountability court proceedings to be broadcast live because they would never want the truth to be shown to the public. ‘Yesterday, both were demanding for live broadcast. Today, during the hearing PML-N did not raise this issue or submit an application in this regard,’ the PTI spokesperson further added.

Chaudhry, while pointing another finger at the father and daughter said: ‘the sole purpose of threatening and giving enraged speeches in public gatherings and the media is to spread confusion and tension.’ PTI Wednesday backed Maryam’s demand to live broadcast trial proceedings against the Sharif family in the accountability court. ‘This way our nation will witness House of Sharif’s lies and fabrications,’ Chaudhry had said.

Maryam, in a tweet on Wednesday had demanded that the accountability court proceedings against Nawaz and her should be broadcast live ‘to make the public cognisant of the truth.’