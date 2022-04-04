PML-N shifts MPAs to secret place before Punjab CM election

In view of the election of the Punjab chief minister on April 6, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday night shifted all its members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) to a secret location so that they could go to the assembly on the election day together, sources said.

The decision to keep all PML-N MPAs in one place was taken as a precaution.

Those who were shifted to a secret location also included Khawaja Salman Rafique, Hameeda Waheeduddin, Akhtar Ali, Mian Abdur Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Mirza Javed, Malik Asad Khokhar.

The provincial assembly’s session held Sunday (April 3) for the election of a new chief minister had to be adjourned.