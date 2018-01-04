PML-N serves masses selflessly: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday the PML-N had selflessly served the masses while some political elements had opposed the process of development of the masses.

Talking to members of the Punjab Assembly, belonging to different districts, who called on him here, he said that proofs of our genuine public service and so-called claims of the opponents were evident before the people.

The leader of a political party has promoted the politics of deceit, hypocrisy and allegations and the claimants of change have perhaps believed that a frequent change in their view point is the ‘change’, he added.

He said, “We have brought revolution in health, education and social sectors in the real sense”.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that politics was the name of public service and this service was done through passion.

The life and death of the leadership of Muslim League-N is with the people. We have earned good repute in public service while the leader of a political party has earned disrepute due to mendacity and allegations levelling, he added.

He said that opposition of development projects aiming at providing services to the people would prove fatal for such elements as the people would hold accountability of opponents of development in the next elections.

The politics of falsehood, hypocrisy and allegations will be defeated in the election of 2018, the chief minister concluded.

The MPAs who called on the Chief Minister included Khurram Abbas Sial, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan Magsi and Mian Marghoob.