PML-N served public with constructive thinking, patriotism whenever came into power: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that measures taken by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for progress and development are producing results.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to parliamentarian from Muzaffargarh Sultan Mehmud Hinjra who called on him here on Sunday.

He said whenever PML-N came to power it served the public with constructive thinking and patriotism. He said PML-N does not believe in politics of lies and allegations, and all promises of public service have been materialized. He said new history has been made by working on the projects with hard work, honesty, and continuous struggle. He said sincere and fair measures taken during this government that have no parallel in 70 history of Pakistan.

CM Shehbaz Sharif said four and quarter years of our government are a proof of transparency, service and honesty and journey of progress and development will be forwarded in the future as well. He said billions of rupees have been spent on development projects in neglected areas and special attention is being paid on South Punjab.

He said mobile health units, Daanish Schools, modern hospitals and big educational institutions have been established in South Punjab. He said Tayyip Erdogan Hospital of modern facilities has been set up in South Punjab. He said the Punjab government is adding 250 beds to the hospital from its own funds. He said South Punjab has been given 10 percent more funds in comparison to its population.

The Chief Minister said residents of South Punjab are very close to me and the PML-N government has made all-out efforts for resources in South Punjab. He said today South Punjab is moving equally with central and north Punjab. He said in the past only rhetoric was made, but our government has taken practical step for progress and development in South Punjab. He said he is personally monitoring progress in South Punjab.

Orignally published by INP