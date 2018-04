ISLAMABAD : The accountability court on Monday fined a senator of ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rs.2,000 after his mobile phone rung up in during court proceedings.

According to media reports, as the hearing of NAB references against Sharif family resumed in accountability court, Ch Tanveer’s smartphone rang which irked Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The Judge ordered Tanveer to submit Rs2000 in Edhi centre for breaking the rules of court decorum.

Orignally published by INP