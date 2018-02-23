PML-N Senate nominees declared independent by ECP

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

In the wake of Supreme Court verdict’s in Election Act 2017 which removed Nawaz Sharif from his post as party head and nullified the decisions he took following July 28, 2017 apex court judgement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared all PML-N nominees for the upcoming Senate election independent candidates.

The decision was taken by the ECP during a special session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner.

The election body said that Senate polls will be held as per schedule. It noted that for the smooth running of democracy and to protect the rights of the candidates and political parties who have not been affected as a result of the order of the apex court, it would be fair to continue with the election schedule of Senate and the upcoming by elections. The ECP said that the option of postponement was not considered viable for the democratic process in the country.

The election commission said that excluding the PML(N) candidates from the election process would amount to injustice and deprivation to the candidates. It, therefore, decided that all the affected candidates will be considered as independent candidates in order to conduct elections on time and to provide level playing field to all the candidates.

Earlier on Thursday, PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, accompanied by party leaders Anusha Rehman and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, called on the Chief Election commissioner to re-issue tickets to the party’s Senate candidates.

Haq told reporters outside the ECP that as Chairman of the party, he held the authority to issue party tickets. He said that he had submitted an authority letter and other relevant documents to the ECP.

Haq, when asked about the prospect of a new leader the party, said that consultation process had been initiated to appoint an acting president. The PML-N’s central working party will appoint a new president next week, he added.

The ECP has decided to hold a meeting with all parliamentary parties to discuss matters relating to elections, including delimitation of constituencies and electoral rolls, sources said. The meeting will be held on February 26, at the ECP headquarters.