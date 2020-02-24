PML-N seeks resignations of Farogh, Shahzad in PA

A resolution seeking resignations of Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar was tabled in Punjab Assembly on Monday.

According to details, the resolution presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Uzma Bukhari also demanded contempt of court inquiry against the federal minister and special assistant.

On the other hand, Farogh Naseem has apologised to former Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor over statement against him. He said that Anwar Mansoor was like his elder brother and that he has withdrawn his remarks against him.

Earlier, Farogh Naseem had told that Anwar Mansoor’s statement in SC was in his personal capacity and government had nothing to do with it. He said that government did not know about the arguments of ex-AGP in the apex court.

No one has appreciated the statement of Anwar Mansoor as all the judges were honourable for the government, he added. Former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan had submitted a written apology note in the SC over his controversial statement.

In the apology letter, Anwar Mansoor said that he has the highest regard and respect for the judiciary and that he cannot think of causing any adverse comment as to the honor, honesty and integrity of the apex court.

On February 20, Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned as AGP after the Pakistan Bar Council demanded him to quit through its press release.

Anwar Mansoor Khan had forwarded his resignation to President Dr. Arif Alvi which states, “I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its Press Release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan.

“Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate-General Sindh, the Attorney-General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for.

“Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect. In the last year and a half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the constitution.

“I wish my successor the very best of success and pray that God may continue to shower His countless blessings on our motherland and nation.”