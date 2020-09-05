PML-N says Nawaz to return only when he is declared fit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The PML-N leadership on Saturday urged party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to remain in the United Kingdom until his medical treatment is completed and his doctors grant him a “certificate of fitness,” allowing him to return to Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference alongside other PML-N leaders, Ahsan Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif was “not only an asset for his party but for the nation as well”, therefore there could be “no compromise” when it came to his life and health.

The PML-N’s presser came a few days after the Islamabad High Court told Nawaz that it was giving him a chance to “surrender” and appear before the court at the next hearing scheduled for September 10.