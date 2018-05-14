PML-N says contents misread

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has clarified the recent interview of its Quaid and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif he gave to an Islamabad-based English daily.

The PMLN spokesperson in a statement here on Sunday said the remarks of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media.

Unfortunately, he said, a section of Pakistani electronic and social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement.

The spokesman said the PML-N as the country’s premier popular national political party and its Quaid needs no certificate from anybody on their commitment and capacity to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s national security.

He said after all, it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who, resisting all pressures, took the most important and most difficult decision on national security in Pakistan’s history by making the country a nuclear power in May 1998.

He said comments of PML-N Quaid about Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s role in the party’s election campaign are also being misinterpreted. Mian Shahbaz Sharif is the elected President of PML-N, and, in this capacity, he is already in the forefront of the election campaign, taking the PML-N message to every nook and corner of the country. There is, therefore, no ambiguity regarding his role and future responsibilities, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif has defended his brother Nawaz Sharif’s controversial remarks about Mumbai attacks. “His statement has been taken out of context,” Shahbaz said while addressing a rally in Mirpurkhas district of Sindh. Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir also justified Sharif’s statement.

“Nawaz Sharif spoke of the challenges of terrorism and jihadi organisations, talked about cleaning the home first since Pakistan is facing these challenges, but instead, allegations are being levelled. This is what Indian media wants,” the minister said. Dastagir, a senior PML-N leader, also holds additional portfolio of foreign minister