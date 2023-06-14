PML-N ‘rules out electoral alliance’ with any political party

Rana Sanaullah says seat adjustment is possible with all political parties

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does not need to enter into an electoral alliance with any political party to contest the upcoming general elections.

“The PML-N has not taken any decision regarding the electoral alliance with any party,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The security czar, however, added that seat adjustment is possible with all political parties.

His statement comes amid reports that the newly-formed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is seeking an electoral alliance with the ruling PML-N to contest the general elections scheduled to be held in October this year.

In March this year, former president Asif Ali Zardari also ruled out the possibility of contesting the next elections for an alliance with the ruling coalition.

Addressing a press conference in Vehari, the party co-chairman made it clear that the PPP would contest the next elections on the “arrow” symbol and not for an alliance with the ruling PDM.

“We are not a part of the PDM, but we are their partners in the government,” the PPP stalwart said ahead of the general polls in Punjab — which are scheduled to be held on April 30.