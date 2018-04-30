PML-N rules in hearts of people: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) rules in the heart of the public due to its performance.

The performance of those who claim to bring changes and of making new Pakistan is in front of everyone as these elements have betrayed the people of KPK in the name of change. No significant project was started in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now People have recognized these political exploits who rather than serving people have obstructed development process during last 5 years. He said that in the elections of 2018, people will express their views on the basis of performance only.

Owing to the selfless public service and development projects, we will win the next elections, he hoped. Shahbaz Sharif said that the politics of PML (N) is the politics of public service and development of the nation as PML-N has served the people generously in the last five years.

He said that public service is not possible only through hollow slogans, one has to go beyond limit for it and we have moved forward our development projects ensuring quality and standard despite of obstacles.

He said that baseless allegations of opponents have no value before politics of public service. Those involved in politics of denunciation, falsehood and hypocrisy is true enemy of Pakistan and they are guilty before nation as they have wasted time of public by their sit-ins. CM furthermore added that these elements have made people suffering from darkness and difficulties so journey of public development is upsetting them.

These elements do not want Pakistan to progress and solve problems of people likewise they have not left any stone unturned to falsify the destination of developed Pakistan. He thanked that with the grace of Allah Almighty, astute people of Pakistan has failed every conspiracy of these defeated elements.

He said that the smart people have shown them miraculous evidence vote on every occasion, and these defeated elements will fail in 2018 general elections.

Shahbaz said that I owe my life to my people and I will serve the people as long as I live and moreover added that ignoring the continual opposition of these numbered elements, we will continue our voyage of noble public service.