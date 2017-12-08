PML-N role of vanguard for sanctity of vote: Marriyum

Islamabad

Under the stewardship of the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the PML (N) is playing the role of a vanguard for the sanctity of vote because only by upholding the sanctity of vote it is possible to implement the constitution in its true spirit. This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing the Voters Day seminar at the Institute of Parliamentary Services here Thursday.

She said that the PML (N) would carry forward its campaign for sanctity of vote in the light of the thinking and philosophy of Jinnah and Iqbal with the support of the masses. Marriyum remarked that it was the power of the vote that gave constitution, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and motorways to the country and made it a nuclear power.The minister said that democracy in any form was far better than dictatorship and strong democracy was a bulwark against dictatorship. She said that the youth who were 65% of the population would have to make a pledge on the Voters Day to use their right of franchise only on the basis of the performances of parties during the 2018 elections when democracy would have completed ten years of its journey.

Marriyum observed that vote was a key in the hands of the youth to build a glorious future therefore they should strive to promote the thinking to vote on the basis of ground realities rising above subjective and emotional considerations.

She said that in the light of the previous experiences it was quite evident that access to a prosperous and bright future was in the hands of the young voters of Pakistan. The minister said that the people especially the youth would have to use their right to vote in the coming elections for the continuation of democracy in the country, and if they did not do that the country would relapse in darkness, which Pakistan could ill-afford.She said that during democracy the public opinion had an ascendant and sacrosanct position and vote represented respect for the public opinion.—APP