PML-N reveals names for parliamentary body

Nawaz commends nominees

The issue of the nomination of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab has been sent to the parliamentary committee for decision on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman has written letter to the Speaker Punjab Assembly for constitution of a parliamentary committee over nomination of the caretaker CM of the province.

Following dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the government and opposition expedited consultations for a caretaker set-up in the province.

Speaker provincial assembly will form a six-member committee, comprisingof three members each from the government and the opposition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N on Wednesday approved three names for the parliamentary committee which will try to break the impasse on the selection of a caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The PML-N has recommended the names of Malik Ahmed Khan, Hassan Murtaza and Khalil Tahir Sindhu for the committee while the government alliance has recommended the names of Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The government alliance recommended the names of serving bureaucrat Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, ex-federal health minister Naseer Ahmed Khan and a retired civil servant, Nasir Saeed Khosa, for the caretaker CM position after the provincial assembly was dissolved. However, the joint opposition named media mogul Mohsin Naqvi and former bureaucrat Ahad Raza Cheema for the post. The parliamentary committee will have three days to finalise a name for the post. If the parliamentary committee fails to pick a name for the interim CM post, both sides will send the names of their nominees to the Election Commission of Pakistan.