PML-N resolved energy, terrorism, economy issues in its tenure: Senator Abbasi

ISLAMABAD :Senator Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Barrister Javed Abbasi has said the PML-N governmentdid resolve energy, terrorism and economy issues during its five year tenure. The PML-N government, after winning 2013 election, did make efforts to address the problem of load-shedding and terrorism besides improving the economy, he said while talking to a private news channel. “We have injected 10,000 mega watt electricity into the national grid system, ” he said, adding Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party could not generate electricity andprovide gas for meeting consumers’s demand.

