PML-N rejects South Punjab secretariat

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the establishment of a secretariat for South Punjab instead of the province that has been promised. In her statement, Marriyum said that PML-N has unanimously passed the resolution of Bahawalpur and South Punjab province in the Punjab Assembly while it has also submitted the constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly. She said that if the government was serious and sincere, it would have started the constitutional process of forming a province instead of just a secretariat. This is just an eye-wash to pacify the public, she added. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the people of South Punjab were deceived for the sake of votes and the rulers have forgotten their promise.