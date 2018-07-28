PML-N rejects proposal to boycott oath-taking

LAHORE : The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has turned down chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s proposal that the elected representatives of their parties should not take oath in protest against alleged rigging in elections.

Citing sources, a private television channel reported that PML-N leaders have termed the proposal impractical and harmful to the democratic process and suggested that the party should instead register protest against “rigging” in the polls.

Meanwhile, the party on the recommendation of its president Shehbaz Sharif decided to extended the process of deliberations within the party and that the JUI-F will be informed about its decision within two or three days.

A day earlier, an All Parties Conference (APC) convened to devise a future plan against alleged rigging in July 25 general elections rejected the poll results and vowed to start a movement to demand fresh elections.

Speaking to media after the conference, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) chief Fazlur Rehman announced that all parties have rejected the polls and will launch a movement to demand fresh polls.

Fazl also said that other than Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, all the other parties who attended the conference have decided not to take oath as lawmakers on their respective assembly seats.

“We don’t consider this mandate as people’s mandate and won’t allow looters of the mandate to enter the august house (National Assembly),” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman who headed multi-party alliance, the MMA.

Share on: WhatsApp