PML-N rejects accusations of propaganda about institutions

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the accusation of propaganda about institutions as it respects institutes including the judiciary from the heart.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar addressed a joint press conference in Lahore on Sunday.

Federal Minister Azam demanded the Supreme Court that the Article 63A Revision application should be heard along with the case against Hamza Shehbaz’s win as Punjab Chief Minister. He said the interpretation of Article 63A is the basic issue. He said there should be an option of formation of a larger bench or full court so a full court should be set up.

Azam Nazir Tarar said the decision of the Supreme Court of 2015 and 2018 are available in this regard. On this occasion, Punjab Minister Atta Tarar said a five-member bench had thrown out 25 of his party votes.

Punjab Minister said Hamza Shahbaz was elected with a majority vote but Fawad Chaudhry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is running the trends against the decision. Atta Tarar said everyone knows where the funding is coming from, adding that no one even knew the name of the parliamentary leader of the Quaid League before the petition.