PML-N puts country on road to progress

Faisalabad

PML-N Youth Wing Central President Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Saturday said the PML-N overcame terrorism and loadshedding besides putting the country on the road to progress and prosperity. Addressing Youth Workers Convention at Crescent Ground here, he said anti development elements would be rejected as the nation wanted to materialise the dream of national progress and prosperity.

He said:”Our forefathers had laid unprecedented sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif was striving hard for its bright future”. He said people were fully aware of the designs of anti Pakistan elements and people would never vote and support these elements in the general elections.

He said a number of development projects, including CPEC, motorways, power plants etc were initiated during the PML-N regime and people would soon enjoy fruits of these projects. State Minister for Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Chaudhry Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, General Secretary Youth Wing PML-N Punjab, Hafiz Shafiq Kashif, Saiful Haq Baig, Chaudhry Abdur Raheem Randhawa and others were also present on the occasion.—APP