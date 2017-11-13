PML-N public meeting preparations in full swing

Abbottabad

Preparations for public meeting of President PML-N and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif which would be held on November 19, here is in full swing. A high level meeting of PML-N district chapter was held here Sunday where Advisor to PM on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahemed Khan Abbassi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbassi and local leadership reviewed the arrangements for the public gathering.

Talking to party workers Sardar Mehtab said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a victim of a conspiracy. He said that former PM would start campaign for the forthcoming elections from Abbottabad which is a great pride for us as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. People of Hazara always supported Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whenever during any political ordeal Sardar Mehtab asserted.—APP