PML-N, PTI win 4 NA seats each

PML-Q gets 2, MMA 1; Saad, Khaqan Abbasi, Moonis, Ch Salik, Ali Awan, Zahid Durrani, Alamgir Khan, Awais Leghari, Samar Haroon win; Imran loses two seats vacated after general elections

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

According to unofficial results of the by-election held on Sunday, of the eleven National Assembly’s seats, PTI and PML-N won four seats each and PML-Q bagged two and MMA got one seat in the peacefully conducted polls on Sunday.

In Lahore, PML-N clinched both the by-elections as former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former railways minister Kh Saad Rafique achieved victory. It was a great jolt to PTI as it has lost two seats vacated by Imran Khan after July elections in Lahore and Bannu.

The PTI claimed two seats in Islamabad and Karachi.

According to unofficial results Zahid Akram Durran of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal of NA-35 (Bannu) won the elections with 58,068 votes against PTI candidate Naseem Ali Shah.

In NA-53 (Islamabad-2), Ali Nawaz Awan of PTI won with 56,664 votes against PML-N’ Waqar Ahmed. PML-N candidate Malik Sohail won election with 125,665 votes against Malik Khurram Ali Khan of PTI in NA-56 (Attock-2).

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid Shafeeq of PTI won in NA-60 against PML-N cancidate Sajjad Khan. According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Mansoor Hayat Khan won the by-election in NA-63 (Rawalpindi-7) with 64,042 votes against Aqeel Malik of PML-N.

In NA-65 (Chakwal-2), PML-Q candidate Ch Salik Hussain remained successful in the by-election with 98,364 votes againt Muhammad Yaqoob of Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

PML-Q candidate Moonis Elahi won the by-election with 61,723 votes against Imran Zafar of PML-N in NA-69 (Gujrat-2). In

NA-103 (Faisalabad-3), Ali Gohar Khan of PML-N won the with 76,626 votes against Muhammad Saadullah of PTI and former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi won the by-election with 75,012 votes against Ghulam Muhiuddin Dewan of PTI in NA-124 (Lahore-2).

In NA-131 (Lahore-9), PML-N candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique won by 60,467 votes against Humayun Akhtar Khan of PTI.

In NA-243 (Karachi East-2), Muhammad Alamgir Khan of PTI secured 35,727 votes against Amir Waliuddin Chishti of MQM-P.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI succeeded in six constituencies, while Awami National Party won two constituencies and PML-N claimed one seat in Swat. In Peshawar by-election ANP candidate Samar Haroon achieved victory against PTI candidate.

In Sindh PPP claimed both constituencies of Sindh Assembly. In PS-30 (Khairpur-2), PPPP candidate Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jilani won the by-election with 35,749 votes in PS-87 Malir-1) and PPPP candidate Muhammad Sajjid won the by-election with 22,654 votes.

Of the two seats of Balochistan, Balochistan National Party and an Independent candidate won seat each.

In Punjab, according to nine out 11 results, PML-N received four provincial assembly seats, PTI 3 and independents 2.

Prime Minister Imran Khan cast his vote in NA-53 Islamabad, a seat among others he left to retain his paternal one. During his visit, strict security measures were in place.

Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Raza visited the election control room to receive briefing about complaints regarding polling for by-election.

During visit to control room, CEC was notified that a total of 10 complaints were received on the ECP hotline to which he instructed prompt action. The CEC was also informed about the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate from NA-131, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The Election Commission of Pakistan made the Results Transmission System and Result Management System operational for by-election 2018 while the instructions were issued to relevant polling staff for by-election result.

Polling was held in a peaceful environment across the country. Strict security measures were put in place and a large number of troops, rangers and police were deployed at polling stations and important places in areas where by-election was held.

The Election Commission had directed presiding officers to send election result to returning officers and the Commission through result transmission system after completing counting of votes.

The ECP asked the presiding officers to reach the office of returning officers if they face internet or any other problem in transmitting result through RTS.

Election Commission of Pakistan said that the by-elections in 35 constituencies were held on Sunday in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

As many as 370 candidates ran for by-elections in 35 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies, out of which 218 candidates had contested from Punjab, 57 from Sindh, 59 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 36 from Balochistan. According to an ECP official, voters exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, overseas Pakistani voters participated in the election process by casting their vote. As many as 7,364 eligible I-voters were given voter passes for the by-polls.

Elections were held on 24 seats from provincial assemblies, including 11 seats for Punjab Assembly, nine for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each for Sindh and Balochistan. For the 11 National Assembly seats, by-elections were held in nine constituencies in Punjab, one in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECP official said that total registered voters for the 35 constituencies were 9,283,074. A fair amount of voter turnout was seen, especially with women and the elderly showing up to vote in droves.

