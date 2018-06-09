PML-N, PTI, JI & APML main players from NA-52, 53 of Islamabad

Asad Umar, Dr Amjad, Imran Ashraf file nomination papers from federal capital

Zubair Qureshi

Dr Muhammad Amjad, Secretary General of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) on Friday submitted nomination forms in the offices of the Returning Officers for NA-52 and NA-53. Dr Amjad will contest elections from these two constituencies of the federal capital. At the time of nomination papers’ submission, he was accompanied by a large number of the supporters of the APML including Haji Raja Matloob, Sheikh Sajid, Shehzad Satti, Raja Jamshed and Nasir Khan. While talking to media on the occasion Dr Amjad said he was contesting from two constituencies of Islamabad while Chairman of his party former President Musharraf will contest NA elections from four constituencies. They are Chitral, Layyah, Gawadar and Karachi. To a question regarding blocking of Pervez Musharraf’s CNIC, he said Gen Musharraf and his party had always respected judiciary and its decisions and they had faith in the Supreme Court and would soon file a petition with regard to unblocking of Musharraf’s CNIC.

A number of candidates from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have also submitted their nomination papers with returning officers for the upcoming general election. Former MNA from Islamabad, PTI’s Asad Umar submitted his nomination papers for NA-54. Mr Umar did not have the nomination fee Rs30,000 with him at the time and so he asked his fellows to deposit the amount. JI leader and former MNA from Islamabad, Mian Aslam also submitted his nomination papers for two constituencies from Islamabad.

Two PPP candidates, Raja Imran Ashraf and Sibtul Haider Bokhari, submitted nomination papers for NA-54 and NA-53 respectively. Mr Ashraf is the brother of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Mr Bokhari is the brother of former Senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Meanwhile, so far, as many as 180 candidates have received forms for the submission of nomination papers to contest elections for three seats of the National Assembly from Islamabad and more than 20 candidates- including independent and from various political parties- have submitted their nomination papers.

The last date for the submission of nominations has been extended to June 11 and more nominations will be submitted in the coming days. As per details, some 43 people received nomination forms for NA-52, 47 people for NA-53 and 90 for NA-54.

PPP General Secretary, Nayyar Bukhari said PPP would announce a final list of candidates in the next 48 hours and the party manifesto by next week. According to PML-N General Secretary Islamabad Malik Shujaur Rehman, the party would too finalize candidates for Islamabad in a few days.