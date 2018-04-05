PML-N, PTI field candidates

District Nazim election

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

PTI and PML (N) has fielded their candidates for the election of Nazim and Naib Nazim of Abbottabad District which is scheduled to be held on 5th April at district council hall. PTI has nominated Ali Khan Jadoon for the top slot of Nazim and Sardar Waqar Nabi will be contesting for the seat of Naib Nazim while from PML (N); Siddique Qureshi is nominated for the Nazim and Naheed Awan for Naib Nazim.

Hectic efforts are underway at Abbottabad and at Bani Gala where final meetings of both rival groups is held to chalk out strategy for the election as PTI claims the support of 45 members in the house of 77 while PML (N) with 32 seats is hopeful to give not only tough fight but giving upset result as says one side. PTI elected and likeminded councilors attended detailed briefing session on Tuesday at Bani Gala as per reports reaching here with elected MNA’s and MPA’s from Abbottabad including local ministers and PML(N) members were busy in the meeting at local office presided by local party leaders.

It should be noted that District Nazim and Naib Nazim. Sardar Sher Bahadar and Shoukat Tanoli were de-seated under defection clause after a long battle in the courts, ( Election Commission, High Court and later at Supreme court) casting two and half years time ended with the disqualification of three members inducing Nazim and Naib Nazim. Election on the three seats was held and PTI out of three seats got two seats and election officer fixed the 5th April to complete the house.

Ali Khan Jadoon who is elder son of former federal minister Amanullah Khan Jadoon was nominee of PTI in early election and had contested election against Sardar Sher Bahadar who with the support of PML (N) members defeated Ali Khan Jadoon then and PTI has suspended the membership.