PML-N for prosperity, illumination of country: Shahbaz

Saira Afzal discusses health projects, politics with CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that government is fully committed to prosper and illuminate the country adding that no stone will be left unturned to achieve the goal of a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan. The agenda of national development is being moved forward with speed by utilizing the indigenous resources. The Pakistan Muslim League-N government has taken revolutionary measures for improving the quality of life of the people and these steps have no resemblance in the 70 years national history. The completion of mega projects have tremendously benefitted the general public and the initiatives introduced in health, education, agriculture and social sectors are bearing fruit.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the assembly belonging to different districts of the province who called on him here today. During the meeting, the assembly members apprised the Chief Minister about development issues of their areas and progress on ongoing projects. The Chief Minister said that a culture of institutional transparency has been promoted in the province. The transparent use of every penny of the people has been ensured through the culture of quality, speed and transparency in development schemes. He said that record has been set by completing energy and other projects in a record period of time and with the grace of Almighty Allah, Punjab is leading the development journey. The credit goes to PML-N that it has brought the country out of darkness of load-shedding. The government has made practical steps for development and prosperity of the people. He said that continued hard work is required by following the principles of honesty and trust to fully develop the national economy and the country has to be made economically self-reliant to achieve an honorable place in the comity of nations.

The Chief Minister said that Niazi Sahib must know that change does not come through falsehood but it is managed through continued hard work for public service. The claimants of change are totally devoid of the passion of public service and Niazi and party has done nothing except speaking lies, u-turns and negative politics. The bad condition of KPK is before all of us and the elements impeding the journey of development and wasting precious time of the nation through sit-ins will not escape public accountability. What Niazi Sahib has sown earlier, he will have to reap it in the elections of 2018 and everything will be crystal clear in this election as defeat of elements wasting the time of the nation and speaking falsehood is like writing on the wall. He said that despite obstructions created by the opponents, we have not let the journey of development to stop. People have given a lesson to those who have obstructed the process of wellbeing of the masses in by-elections. People will again hold accountability of these elements in the elections of 2018 as the sit-in group has been ashamed in the by-elections. Had Niazi Sahib and his cronies not obstructed the process of development, they would not have been ashamed in public court. He said that spate of baseless allegations and mendacity has exposed the real face of Niazi Sahib and the one who claims about bringing change in the country should also review his negative behavior.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday and discussed with him different health projects and political issues.

The chief minister said on the occasion that a positive change had been witnessed in the working environment of public sector hospitals in the Punjab province due to the steps taken for bringing about improvements in the health sector. “Increase in the number of patients in public sector hospitals shows strong public confidence in the Punjab government,” he added.

He said that hospitals and health centres were being upgraded in phases across the province, while free treatment facilities had been provided to patients of kidney and liver at the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute.

He termed the establishment of state-of-the-art burns units in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and other big cities a historic step. He said that provision of the best doctors along with international standard treatment facilities for surgery in Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital Lahore was an important achievement of the government.