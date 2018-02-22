PML-N prepared to sacrifice anything for democracy: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Jati Umra

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his family is being victimised in the name of justice, but they will remain steadfast in the pursuit of their mission despite the use of underhand tactics by opponents.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N chief was chairing a meeting of the ruling party at his Jati Umra residence on Wednesday. According to sources, matters pertaining to the country’s overall political situation, Senate elections, party affairs and the next general elections were discussed in the meeting.

“We have never compromised on our principles and do not intend to do so in the future. We will not hesitate to sacrifice anything for democracy and the rule of law,” the former premier told party leaders.

Commenting on the recent political turmoil, Nawaz Sharif stated that the whole nation was witness to what was happening in Pakistan in the name of justice.

“We are not afraid of anyone because we have a clear conscience, and will steadfastly face all the dirty tactics of our opponents. The government of PML-N has put the country first through all of its troubles and ills. Hopefully, we will go to the court of the people in the next general election and plead our case,” he was quoted as telling party leaders.

The gathering lasted for well over two hours, and a meeting of the central working committee of PML-N has been convened to deliberate the next course of action.

According to reports, PML-N leaders have decided to fight all National Accountability Bureau cases in the courts. A parliamentary board and an election cell have also been formed to oversee the grant of party tickets for the next general elections.

Senior PML-N leaders like Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pervez Rashid, Mussadiq Malik, Zahid Hamid, Hamza Shahbaz and others were present in the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Nawaz Sharif has not given any statements against the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif talks about the SC verdict and reserves the right to give his opinion on the ruling. If someone gives remarks that are not socially acceptable and are completely unnecessary, then we will surely criticise them,” Rafique noted.

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif said it would be dangerous to do away with laws approved by the parliament as the Constitution is a sacred document to run affairs of the state.

The remarks by Nawaz came as the Supreme Court concluded the hearing of several petitions against the recently-passed Elections Act 2017.

A three-member bench had been hearing several petitions challenging specific clauses of the act that led to Nawaz’s appointment as party president following his dismissal as prime minister last year.

Appreciating the judiciary’s stance regarding the Constitution, the PML-N president said that institutions earn respect through their performance.

However, he said the Constitution would be brought in question if the courts start to verify laws and added that the Constitution is formed by the public’s elected representatives.

The former premier further said that the parliament and the institutions stay within their ambit due to the Constitution.