PML-N, PPP to use ‘all options’ to remove PTI govt Both parties agree on joint strategy for 2023 elections

The PPP and PML-N on Saturday agreed to use all legal and political options at their disposal to remove the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

“If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government,” Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said.

Shahbaz was addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and other Opposition leaders.

The press conference came after former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto attended a luncheon at the residence of Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz said that the consultative meetings will be held, first, within PML-N’s Central Executive Committee and then with PDM.

Following the meetings, a joint anti-government strategy will be chalked out, he said.“If we don’t join hands and come on the same page, then the nation will not forgive us.

We spoke in depth about the option of a no-confidence motion [against PM Imran Khan].”Shahbaz said the meeting’s participants also tried to form consensus over the anti-government long march and two to three recommendations were also made.

Shahbaz blamed the government for “constantly lying to the people” and claimed that the nation had never seen such worsening situation since Pakistan’s inception.

“The PTI-led government has failed on all fronts […] today, we see nothing but destruction and devastation in front of us.”

For his part, Bilawal said he had discussed his party’s strategy against the government with Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders in the meeting.

“We discussed matters in detail.We came to a conclusion that a decision [with regards to ousting the government] is very crucial, given the burden of rising inflation on the masses.”

Bilawal said despite PPP’s differences with PML-N in the past, the party was ready to keep them aside “for a greater cause”.

He said a better working relation between PML-N and PPP would pose a danger for the government.

Bilawal said he welcomed the PDM’s long march, but did not answer the question on whether PPP would be joining it or not.

Maryam was asked about her differences with Bilawal and how would they take their working relationship forward.

At this, she said differences of opinion exist between political parties, but we “are ready to unite for the people.

”Bilawal also said: “We are ready to take every possible step to remove Imran Khan.”

Sources privy to the meeting between the PPP and PML-N leaders shared that both the parties have agreed to move a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

However, the sources added that the timing of moving the motion will be agreed upon later.

On the other hand, sources said Bilawal and Zardari had visited the Shahbaz’s residence to extend an invite to them for their long march.

They added that the PML-N, after receiving the invite, demanded that after the march, a sit-in should be held in Islamabad.

But the sources said that the PPP rejected the idea of a sit-in.Sources also shared that, during the meeting, Maryam made Zardari talk to her father, Nawaz Sharif, over the phone.