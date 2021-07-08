PML-N, PPP destined to face ‘worst-ever’ defeat in AJK polls: Farrukh

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would bring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power by rejecting the ‘lies and hollow claims’ of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

‘Both the parties foresee their defeat in the AJK upcoming elections as they not only failed to field strong candidates, but also lack popular support there,” he said in a televised news conference.

He said both the parties had faced the ‘worst-ever’ defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections for making ‘false’ claims, and the outcome of AJK polls would also not be different.

The minister said the Federal Government allocated record funds for the GB in the Public Sector Development Programme 2021-22 after the area people gave heavy mandate to the PTI at the hustings.

Similarly, he said, the AJK would also have a PTI man as prime minister, eventually marking a new era of development with creation of massive job opportunities and improved infrastructure. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would come up to the expectations of AJK people.