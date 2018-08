LAHORE : Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) met on Tuesday at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence to discuss the upcoming presidential elections.

PPP’s senior leaders Khursheed Shah and Raza Rabbani met a PML-N delegation comprising former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Tanveer.

Ahsan Iqbal said the opposition desires to pitch a joint candidate for the post of president.

