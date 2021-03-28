PML-N plans to expel PPP from PDM!

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N has devised a strategy to expel Pakistan People’s Party from the PDM and had conveyed the same to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has cautioned against haste in decision-making.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, the PML-N has conveyed to PDM head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that they could no more move forward along with the PPP.

“They have stabbed the PDM in the back, bringing the entire anti-government movement to a standstill,” they said adding that the PML-N said that PPP has already stepped back from its narrative.

The party headed by Nawaz Sharif further conveyed that they now had to move forward without the PPP in their anti-government movement.