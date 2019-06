Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary party today (Monday).

The meeting will be organised in Committee Room 2 of the Parliament House at 3:00pm which would be chaired by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

Overall political situation and budget will be discussed during the meeting.