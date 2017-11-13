PML-N, Pakistan part and parcel: Saad

City Reporter

Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-N and the country were part and parcel.

Addressing the meetings of PML-N office bearers in his constituency NA-125, he said that defence of the Constitution and protection of people’s rights were the primary responsibility of the PML-N.

He said that national solidarity, sovereignty, development and stability were possible only through the rule of Constitution and continuity of the democracy.

The minister said that any attempt to defame democracy would be foiled like as was in the past.

He said that conspiracies, and compulsion could not stop the PML-N and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from serving the nation.

He said that the PML-N always set records of development and progress in the country.

“The CPEC, controlling loadshedding, peace in Karachi, war against terrorism, protection of national sovereignty, free foreign policy and economic stability are achievements of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

He urged the PML-N workers to prepare themselves for the next phase of struggle and said that attempt to delay the elections would be foiled.—APP