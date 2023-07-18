The Pakistan Muslim League-N has made a decision to pursue seat adjustments instead of forming alliances with any political party for the upcoming general elections in 2023.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif himself will be responsible for determining the potential seat adjustments with other parties.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party is being considered as the top choice for seat adjustment.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the PML-N is contemplating joining hands with the Grand Democratic Alliance rather than the Pakistan People’s Party.

The party leadership has been informed about the proposed strategy for the general elections. Priority for the distribution of election tickets will be given to the loyal members of the PML-N.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure merit in the distribution of tickets for the upcoming general elections, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has hired the services of private firms for conducting secret surveys in the constituencies of those aspiring to become the party’s candidates in order to gauge their popularity.