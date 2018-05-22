PML-N on downward trajectory

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

DISQUALIFIED prime minister Nawaz Sharif is drawing flak for his narratives and lately for his interview in which he admitted that Pakistan allowed the non-state actors to cross the border and kill 150 people. On May 16, in a programme ‘Khara Such’ anchored by Mubashar Luqman, editor of Daily Khabrain Zia Shahid said that during his visits to London to enquire after her ailing wife, Nawaz Sharif met a senior lady diplomat from Israel embassy. He reportedly visited US and Saudi embassies as well to arguably seek their support to have an NRO like the one with PPP in the past, adding that his narratives are meant to please the US. According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half Pakistanis (55%) opine that PML-N’s position has weakened following the resignation of some of its southern Punjab members.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked: “During the last few days, eight PML-N National Assembly members from Southern Punjab have resigned. Some people think that PML-N’s position has weakened since the resignation of these members, while others say that it is not the case. What is your opinion about it?” In response to this question, 55% said PML-N’s position has weakened and 32% said it is not the case, whereas 13% did not know or wish to respond. Since disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he continued to criticize the judiciary and military establishment, but the party remained intact. But after his interview in the Daily Dawn, Nawaz Sharif and PML-N is on a downward trajectory, as its parliamentarians feel that they cannot defend him or the party, and would face difficulties during election campaign.

Last week, the National Security Committee (NSC) categorically rejected premier Nawaz Sharif’s statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks and unanimously termed it completely false and misleading. According to the handout, “the participants observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard to concrete facts and realities. The participants unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions.” It was recalled during the meeting that the delay in conclusion of Mumbai attack case was caused by India, not Pakistan. It also stated that India denied Pakistani investigators’ access to Ajmal Kasab, the convicted Mumbai attacker who was hanged by India. After the NSC meeting, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi met Nawaz Sharif and asserted that the Indian media manipulated Nawaz Sharif’s statement to create an issue.

Nawaz Sharif, in his interview to a leading English Daily the DAWN, had said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors; should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” While the establishment exercised tremendous patience and observed restraint on Nawaz Sharif’s campaign against army and judiciary. But now he has reached a stage where national interest is being sacrificed by showing to the world that he is the last wall standing between terror-sponsoring establishment and the will of free world. His statement has given India a tremendous leverage on Mumbai attacks and endorsed Indian version. Pakistan may continue denying it and defending it, Nawaz Sharif with one stroke has done something the Indian RAW was not able to do during the last decade. Yet he vows to make more revelations as he claims that he has many secrets in his heart.

Just see the timing. FATF sword is already hanging on Pakistan, and it would be almost impossible to erect any defence against the grey list; and Pakistan may actually find itself landing in the black list. Who will defend Pakistan when the Quaid of the PML-N becomes the mouthpiece for International powers that are bent on isolating Pakistan? His mentioning that Russia and China also have similar views is an effort to tell Pakistani audience that military establishment is totally isolated. Should military and intelligence should take it lying down, when sub-nationalists like PTM, Achakzai, RAW, NDS and hostile intelligence agencies are conducting a very sophisticated and sustained assault on the State of Pakistan. Military and intelligence agencies have to act when the top political leadership becomes a pawn in the hands of hostile intelligence agencies and an enemy state?

Many are surprised that why the case was not moved earlier to the court to get a ban on his speeches and statements the way Altaf Hussain was given a shut up call. After all he was also a political figure and he was taken to task when national threat to national security warranted a response. In one of his speeches he drew parallelism with Mujiab-ur-Rehman and said that despite having majority in 1970 elections power was not transferred to the Awami League. Many analysts and panelists consider it as a threat or an effort to blackmail judiciary and establishment. In the recent interview he had also stated: “We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it.” The question is why Nawaz Sharif did not take measures to salvage the situation during his stint as prime minister for four years.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.